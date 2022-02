Security tackled a fan who ran onto the field during the second half of the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Check out some pictures of the fan on the field as the Cincinnati Bengals played against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: A fan runs on the field during Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

A fan runs on the field during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

A fan runs on the field during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Security tackles a fan who ran on the field during Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Security tackles a fan who ran on the field during Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

A fan is apprehended after running on the field during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Security tackles a fan who ran on the field during Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)