CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Super Bowl fever is in the air, especially at the Capital City Mall in Cumberland County.

Bleacher Bums has Philadelphia Eagles gear and merchandise front and center, as well as a section, albeit significantly smaller, for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Eagles fans are showing up to grab gear to support their team.

“Once they got to the playoffs, that first playoff weekend was wild in here for them. Fans were so excited and they were just buying like crazy,” said Daniel Rhone, manager at Bleacher Bums. “Cause you never know when you’re going to have a slow year, so having years like this where you got some local teams in it is amazing.”

Bleacher Bums is set to get more merch, including Super Bowl jerseys, next week. You don’t have to wait, go in now to reserve what you want ahead of time.