Justice for Junior
Ongoing coverage of the death of Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz and the investigation and prosecution of his killers. The 15-year-old, who had dreams of joining the NYPD, was dragged from a bodega in the Bronx on June 20, 2018, and set upon by a group of men armed with knives and machetes. Guzman-Feliz tried to run to a nearby hospital for help, but collapsed just outside. Investigators say he was killed in a case of mistaken identity, allegedly the members of the Trinitarios gang. The slaying sparked widespread community outrage and calls of #JusticeforJunior.
NYPD investigating whether officers did enough to help dying 15-year-old in the Bronx: sources
Community pushes to end gang violence after killing of 15-year-old in the Bronx
Gang-related stabbing on Bronx River Parkway linked to death of Lesandro ‘Junior’ Guzman-Feliz
Charges filed against 6 men extradited from NJ in Bronx teen murder
WATCH: Funeral for Lesandro ‘Junior’ Guzman-Feliz held at Bronx church Wednesday
8th suspect arrested in stabbing death of 15-year-old in the Bronx
Mourners retrace final steps taken by 15-year-old Lesandro ‘Junior’ Guzman-Feliz
Gang responsible for stabbing death of 15-year-old in Bronx allegedly attacked 2nd teen
Petition calls for NYPD Honors at funeral for slain Bronx teen
Petition demands closure of Bronx bodega where teen was fatally stabbed
