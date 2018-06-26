Justice for Junior

Ongoing coverage of the death of Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz and the investigation and prosecution of his killers. The 15-year-old, who had dreams of joining the NYPD, was dragged from a bodega in the Bronx on June 20, 2018, and set upon by a group of men armed with knives and machetes. Guzman-Feliz tried to run to a nearby hospital for help, but collapsed just outside. Investigators say he was killed in a case of mistaken identity, allegedly the members of the Trinitarios gang. The slaying sparked widespread community outrage and calls of #JusticeforJunior.