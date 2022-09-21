STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — A 61-year-old woman was fatally shot in the head inside a Staten Island apartment Wednesday morning, police said.

Authorities responded to a double shooting at the apartment building at 260 Park Hill Ave. in Clifton at around 6 a.m. and found the woman with a gunshot wound to the head, according to the NYPD. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 43-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder was also in the apartment, police said. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Authorities said the man and the woman knew each other and a gunman is at large. Investigators believe the suspect and victims knew each other, according to a law enforcement source.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

