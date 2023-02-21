WESTERLEIGH, Staten Island (PIX11) — A group of Staten Island thieves duped a woman into showing them her jewelry and swapped it for a fake before driving off with the $10,000 item, police said.

The 27-year-old victim was walking near Victory Boulevard and Carmel Avenue in Westerleigh on Feb. 6 at around 1:10 p.m. when a group in a white SUV pulled over to talk to her, according to the NYPD. During the chat, the victim agreed to show her jewelry to a woman sitting in the backseat of the truck.

The victim was then handed back a replica and the SUV sped off before the victim realized she was given a fake, police said. Police did not say what type of jewelry was stolen but the item is worth about $10,000, according to the NYPD.

Police said two men, a woman, and two 15-year-old girls were in the SUV. The men had dark hair and the woman was in her late 30s with a heavy build and dark hair, police said.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.