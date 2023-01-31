NEW DORP, Staten Island (PIX11) — A pregnant 23-year-old woman’s served leg was found on the roadway after she was ejected from her alleged drunken fiancee’s car during a sedan-splitting crash on Staten Island Saturday, according to law enforcement sources.

Adem Nikeziq, 30, was arraigned Monday on manslaughter, driving while intoxicated, criminally negligent homicide, and assault charges in the death of Adriana Sylmetaj, prosecutors said.

Authorities alleged Nikeziq was driving his Dodge sedan down Hylan Boulevard 30 mph above the speed limit before he rammed into a utility pole and into a brick wall, splitting the car into two parts.

Sylmetaj was seated in the passenger seat and was ejected from the vehicle upon impact, prosecutors said. The victim’s severed leg was found at the crash scene, sources said. Sylmetaj and the baby died at the scene.

Nikeziq claimed he was cut off by another driver, but investigators saw surveillance video of him speeding and weaving in and out of traffic before the wreck, according to court documents.

“I was cut off by another vehicle and I crashed,” the defendant said, according to the criminal complaint.

Prosecutors said officers had to cut Nikeziq’s seatbelt to get him out of the car. The Staten Island resident allegedly had slurred speech, alcohol on his breath, trouble standing, and bloodshot, watery eyes, the complaint said. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The defendant’s bail was set at $700,000 bond or $400,000 cash, according to public court records. He is due back in court on Thursday.

Nikeziq’s attorney, Mark Fonte, could not immediately be reached.