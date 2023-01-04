STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — An NYPD officer was suspended after he was caught on video pummeling a girl while responding to a melee on Staten Island Tuesday, authorities said.

The cops were called about a fight between a group of kids near Willowbrook Road and Forest Avenue in Port Richmond at around 2:45 p.m., police said. A 14-year-old girl was arrested and a 12-year-old girl was given a juvenile report in connection to the incident, police said.

The two girls are sisters and allegedly attacked a 14-year-old girl at the scene, according to the Staten Island Advance. One of the girls allegedly punched an officer in the face and both resisted arrest, according to the report.

One of the officers was seen repeatedly punching a girl while another is trying to grab her as a mob intervenes, according to an Instagram video. Meanwhile, the girl is fighting back as she is being pushed back by the cops and bystanders up against a fence, the video shows.

The NYPD said the incident is under investigation by the Internal Affairs Bureau. No other information was immediately available.