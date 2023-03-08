STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — An FDNY lieutenant who was severely injured battling a house fire on Staten Island three weeks ago was released from the hospital on Wednesday.

Lt. Bill Doody from Ladder 84 was wheeled out of Staten Island University Hospital in Ocean Breeze to thunderous applause from a large crowd of fellow firefighters and hospital staff.

“If I knew I was going to get this good of care I would’ve gotten burned a long time ago,” Doody said after getting up out of his wheelchair.

Doody said he suffered multiple severe burns to his claves, abdomen, left arm, body, and head. He said members of his unit carried him out of the home after he was injured.

Doody was one of 22 firefighters hurt while responding to a four-alarm fire in a duplex home at 88 Shotwell Ave. and 84 Shotwell Ave. in Arden Heights on Feb. 17, officials said.

“Firefighter Doody was very lucky. He was literally standing in a burst of flames,” said the doctor who treated Doody.

Two other firefighters were hospitalized after the blaze and have since been released.