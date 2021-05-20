Youth movement afoot at New York Red Bulls

FILE – In this Saturday, April 17, 2021 file photo, New York Red Bulls midfielder Caden Clark (37) reacts after scoring a goal against the Sporting Kansas City during an MLS soccer match in Harrison, N.J. The New York Red Bulls are emblematic of a growing youth movement in Major League Soccer. The team has one of the most talked-about young players in the league, 17-year-old Caden Clark. A native Minnesotan, has three goals already this season for the Red Bulls. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)

HARRISON, N.J. — The New York Red Bulls are emblematic of a growing youth movement in Major League Soccer.

The team has one of the most talked-about young players in the league in 17-year-old Caden Clark.

Clark has three goals already this season for the Red Bulls.

The Red Bulls have the league’s youngest roster, with an average age of just over 23. New York has also played homegrown talent like captain Sean Davis, midfielder Omir Fernandez and right back Kyle Duncan.

MLS has been trending younger over the past five years as development academies produce talent.

The Red Bulls return to action Saturday at Foxboro against the New England Revolution.