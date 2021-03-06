Young’s 23 points leads Rutgers over Minnesota 77-70 in OT

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Rutgers’ Caleb McConnell (22) keeps an eye on Minnesota’s Marcus Carr (5) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

MINNEAPOLIS — Jacob Young had 23 points, seven assists and five rebounds to help Rutgers hold off Minnesota 77-70 in overtime.

Myles Johnson added nine points and 15 rebounds and Geo Baker and Montez Mathis scored 12 points apiece for the Scarlet Knights.

They improved to 14-10 overall and 10-10 in the Big Ten. They also took a critical step toward solidifying the program’s first NCAA Tournament invitation since 1991.

Brandon Johnson had 19 points and 11 rebounds for the banged-up Gophers, who lost their seventh straight game to put the job of eighth-year head coach Richard Pitino in jeopardy.

