Yanks newcomer Kluber takes another step after 2 lost years

TAMPA, Fla. — Corey Kluber overcame occasional wildness, allowing two runs and four hits over four innings in his second start, and the New York Yankees beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-5.

Kluber is a two-time Cy Young Award winner with his third team in three years.

He has thrown one inning since being hit on the right forearm by a comebacker in May 2019, none since tearing a muscle in his right shoulder in his Texas debut last July 26.

That injury ended his season after one inning.

The right-hander is happy with how he feels physically.

