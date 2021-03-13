Yanks newcomer Kluber takes another step after 2 lost years

New York Yankees starting pitcher Corey Kluber delivers during the first inning of a spring training exhibition baseball game against the New York Yankees in Tampa, Fla., Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

TAMPA, Fla. — Corey Kluber overcame occasional wildness, allowing two runs and four hits over four innings in his second start, and the New York Yankees beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-5.

Kluber is a two-time Cy Young Award winner with his third team in three years.

He has thrown one inning since being hit on the right forearm by a comebacker in May 2019, none since tearing a muscle in his right shoulder in his Texas debut last July 26.

That injury ended his season after one inning.

The right-hander is happy with how he feels physically.