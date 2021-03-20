Yankees’ Stanton building off strong postseason

New York Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton adjusts his elbow pad during an at-bat in the fifth inning of a spring training exhibition baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fla., Friday, March 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

TAMPA, Fla. — Giancarlo Stanton is picking up where he ended the postseason last year.

That’s healthy and hard hitting for the New York Yankees.

Stanton homered in each of his first five playoff games in 2020, a stretch that brought flashbacks of his spectacular 2017 NL MVP season and hopes that several injury-impacted years were behind him.

Stanton is 7 for 21 during spring training with two doubles and a homer that had an exit velocity of 115 mph.

He also hit an 120 mph liner that was caught for an out.