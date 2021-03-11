Severino throws off mound for 1st time since surgery

FILE – New York Yankees’ Luis Severino throws during a spring training baseball workout in Tampa, Fla., in this Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, file photo. New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino has thrown off a mound for the first time since Tommy John surgery on Feb. 27 last year. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said the 27-year-old right-hander threw 20 pitches, all fastballs, during a bullpen session Tuesday, March 9, 2021.(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

TAMPA, Fla. — New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino has thrown off a mound for the first time since Tommy John surgery a little more than a year ago.

Manager Aaron Boone says the 27-year-old right-hander threw 20 pitches, all fastballs, during a bullpen session Tuesday.

Severino took Wednesday off and was to throw off flat ground Thursday. He is expected to be ready for a major league return this summer.

A two-time All-Star, Severino went 19-8 with a 3.39 ERA in 2018 and was given a $40 million, four-year contract.

