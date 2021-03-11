Severino throws off mound for 1st time since surgery

TAMPA, Fla. — New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino has thrown off a mound for the first time since Tommy John surgery a little more than a year ago.
Manager Aaron Boone says the 27-year-old right-hander threw 20 pitches, all fastballs, during a bullpen session Tuesday.
Severino took Wednesday off and was to throw off flat ground Thursday. He is expected to be ready for a major league return this summer.
A two-time All-Star, Severino went 19-8 with a 3.39 ERA in 2018 and was given a $40 million, four-year contract.