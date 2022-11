NEW YORK (PIX11) – Are the Yankees willing to go above and beyond to try and win the next title?

Actions speak louder than words. And for the Yankees, their actions and their words show fans the answer is no.

The chasm that separates the Yankees from the Astros on the field is just as big as the one that separates the Yankees’ front office passion from that of their fans.

Marc The Moose Malusis has more in the video player.