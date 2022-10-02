BRONX (PIX11) — Time is ticking for New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge.

The slugger has tied Roger Maris’ American League record for the most home runs in a single season. But now the question is if — and when — he will break the record.

Sunday afternoon, the Yankees play their last home game of the regular season against the Baltimore Orioles. And while there are still a few road games left for Judge to potentially pass Maris, many fans are hoping he can make history in the Bronx.

Judge tied Maris’ American League record of 61 home runs in a single season last week in Toronto, having previously passed Babe Ruth’s second-place total of 60 homers.

If the record-breaking home run doesn’t come Sunday, Judge should have a few more shots.

Following Sunday’s game, the Yankees head to Texas for a four-game series with the Rangers to end the regular season.