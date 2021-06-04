Wilson has 30 points, 13 rebounds to help Aces top Liberty

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MAY 16: Sabrina Ionescu #20 of the New York Liberty reacts after a play against the Indiana Fever at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on May 16, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

BROOKLYN — A’ja Wilson had 30 points and 13 rebounds and the Las Vegas Aces used a late run to beat the New York Liberty 94-82.

The Aces led 80-79 with 3:59 left in the fourth quarter after New York had rallied from a 19-point first half deficit.

After a timeout, Las Vegas took over. Wilson hit a basket and then got to the line for two more points.

While she was on the foul line, Liz Cambage was called for a technical foul and New York converted the free throw.

That was the team’s only point until Betnijah Laney hit a jumper with 8.3 seconds left and the game well out of reach as Las Vegas had scored 14 of 15 to take command.