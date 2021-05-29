Williams scores 31, lifts Dream to 90-87 win over Liberty in OT

BROOKLYN — Courtney Williams scored 31 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.6 seconds left in overtime, to lift the Atlanta Dream to a 90-87 win over the New York Liberty.
Williams added 12 rebounds and seven assists for the Dream, who have won four straight.
Williams scored the winner when she took an inbounds pass with 9.8 seconds left, dribbled to the wing and scored.
New York had one last chance, but Sabrina Ionescu’s fling off the inbounds was off-target.
Michaela Onyenwere finished with a career-best 29 points for the Liberty.
Betnijah Laney added 20 points and 11 assists.