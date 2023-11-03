NEW YORK (PIX11) – The Jets look to extend their win streak to four games when they face off against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night.

The Jets’ defense will face another top quarterback this week: Justin Herbert. Herbert is coming off his best game of the season, going 31 of 40 for 299 yards and three touchdowns in a win over the Bears.

The Jets’ defense is ranked No. 14 in the NFL, giving up 330 yards per game. Last week, the Jets’ defense held the Giants to minus 9 yards passing in a tight win over Big Blue.

The Jets are currently 4-3 on the season and a win Monday night would be huge for their playoff chances.

PIX11’s Joe Mauceri caught up with Jets linebacker Bryce Huff, who talked about the Monday night matchup with the Chargers.

