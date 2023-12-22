NEW YORK (PIX11) — As we are down to the last three weeks of the NFL regular season, the MVP race comes more into focus.

It has become a quarterback award.

The last time a non-quarterback won the MVP in the NFL was 2012 with running back Adrian Peterson receiving the award.

It is a regular-season award.

You need to be a brilliant individual, usually, that brilliance equates to the team’s success.

This year being so strange with all the injuries to upper-echelon quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers and Joe Burrow and with the struggles of Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense, it has opened things up for potentially a non-quarterback to win the award.

I would make the argument that the best player in the NFL this season and my MVP up until this point would be 49ersers running back Christian McCaffrey.

First off, the 49ers are great and might be the best team in the league and C-M-C has a lot to do with it, he is special. He has run for 1,292 yards with 13 touchdowns and is averaging 5.3 yards per carry. He also has 57 receptions for 509 yards and 7 touchdowns.

McCaffrey has a streak of 17 straight games with a touchdown stopped this season, but that tied an all-time NFL mark with the hall of famer Lenny Moore.

He is not the favorite, his teammate 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is, and the former Mr. Irrelevant more than likely will win it, but that does not mean it would be the right choice. Purdy recently said he believes McCaffrey should win the award because he does everything for San Francisco, and he is not wrong. Going into week 16, McCaffrey leads the NFL in rushing yards, scrimmage yards, and touchdowns from scrimmage. He is the diesel to the 49ers offensive machine and I believe he should be the first non-quarterback to win the MVP since 2012.

He is brilliant and deserving. I do not have a vote, but if I did Christian McCaffrey would get mine.

Until next time New York, I am Marc Malusis.