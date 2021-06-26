Whitcomb, Laney score 28 each, Liberty top Dream 99-78

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MAY 16: Sabrina Ionescu #20 of the New York Liberty reacts after a play against the Indiana Fever at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on May 16, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Sami Whitcomb and Betnijah Laney had 28 points each to help the New York Liberty beat the Atlanta Dream 99-78.

Whitcomb made 7 of 12 from 3-point range and set a career best in points. Michaela Onyenwere added 18 points for New York and Sabrina Ionescu had 10 points, six rebounds and eight assists.

The Liberty never trailed and pulled away with nine straight points for a 58-46 lead in the third quarter.

Chennedy Carter had 23 points, Cheyenne Parker added 14 points and Courtney Williams scored 12 for Atlanta.