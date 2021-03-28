Westchester County native Frankel wins Kazmaier Award as best women’s college hockey player

(Photo: Jim Pierce/Northeastern University)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Senior goaltender Aerin Frankel of Northeastern University won the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award on Saturday as the top top player in Division I women’s hockey.

Frankel helped lead the Huskies to a 22-2-1 record and a national runner-up finish and led the nation in nearly every statistical category, and also was honored as Hockey East player and goaltender of the year.

Other finalists were senior forward Daryl Watts from the University of Wisconsin and senior forward Grace Zumwinkle from the University of Minnesota.

Frankel was born in New York City and raised in Chappaqua in Westchester County. She attended Horace Greeley High School in Chappaqua before transferring to Minnesota’s Shattuck-St. Mary’s.

