‘Welcome home’: Islanders fans celebrate UBS Arena opening during first home game

ELMONT, N.Y. — Islanders fans finally have a new home.

The brand new UBS Arena in Elmont opened on Saturday night for its first NHL game as the home of the New York Islanders.

Construction took two years, but fans who had the opportunity to see inside the sparkling new arena said they were not disappointed.

Islanders owner Jon Ledecky told PIX11 News it was a great day for the team’s fans.

“They so deserve a new home. They’re walking into it, and we hope they enjoy it,” he said.

Chants of “let’s go Islanders” and “welcome home” filled the night.