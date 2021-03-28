Wagner College postpones football game due to COVID-19 outbreak

STATEN ISLAND — The Northeast Conference football game on Sunday between Wagner and Sacred Heart was postponed due to positive COVID-19 test results among Wagner’s Tier 1 personnel.

Wagner has paused all team-related activities. Conference officials said the school on New York’s Staten Island was unable to meet the NEC’s minimum roster requirements due to contact tracing.

Whether the game will be rescheduled has not been decided.

The Seahawks, who also had their season opener at Merrimack postponed, are 0-2.

Rutgers University also recently put their football program on pause after a rash of post-spring break positive tests.

Wagner and the entire NEC had postponed their regular season to spring due to the pandemic.