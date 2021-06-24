LITTLE FALLS, N.J. — It was a historic day for America’s favorite pastime. The United States Postal Service is honoring Hall of Famer Yogi Berra with a commemorative Forever Stamp.

The celebrations surrounding the stamp unveiling occurred near the Yogi Berra Stadium, at Montclair State University, in Little Falls, New Jersey.

Yogi Berra was one of the best Major League Baseball players in his era.

He won a record 10 World Series with the New York Yankees and was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

He’s considered the best catcher in the American League in the 1950s.

His beloved fans across the country can now celebrate the legend with a special creation: A stamp, showing an original digital portrait of the player dressed in his Yankees cap, pinstripes and catcher’s chest protector.