USPS honors Yankees great Yogi Berra with commemorative forever stamp

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE FALLS, N.J. — It was a historic day for America’s favorite pastime. The United States Postal Service is honoring Hall of Famer Yogi Berra with a commemorative Forever Stamp.

The celebrations surrounding the stamp unveiling occurred near the Yogi Berra Stadium, at Montclair State University, in Little Falls, New Jersey.

Yogi Berra was one of the best Major League Baseball players in his era.

He won a record 10 World Series with the New York Yankees and was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

He’s considered the best catcher in the American League in the 1950s.

His beloved fans across the country can now celebrate the legend with a special creation: A stamp, showing an original digital portrait of the player dressed in his Yankees cap, pinstripes and catcher’s chest protector.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

Yankee great Yogi Berra honored with USPS Forever Stamp

USPS honors baseball great Yogi Berra with commemorative forever stamp

Golden retriever missing for 2 weeks found swimming in Jersey Shore bay

Small Business Spotlight: 'Coffee Corral' in Red Bank

Could NJ be on the road to reparations for Black Americans?

NJ school board reverses controversial Columbus decision -- for now

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter