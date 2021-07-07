Toye, Quioto score to help Montreal top NYCFC 2-1

ORLANDO, Fla. — Romell Quioto and Mason Toye each scored a goal to help Montreal beat New York City FC 2-1 at Exploria Stadium.
Montreal (5-3-4) is unbeaten, with three wins, in its last five games.
Quioto ran onto a through ball played by Djordje Mihailovic and beat goalkeeper Luis Barraza, who came off his line, for an empty-net goal to give Montreal a 2-1 lead in the 73rd minute.
NYCFC (5-4-2) went into the game having with just one loss in 11 all-time matches against Montreal and had its nine-game unbeaten streak — dating to Aug. 1, 2015 — in the series snapped.
New York City returns to action on Saturday, July 17 when they visit Columbus Crew.