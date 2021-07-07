Toye, Quioto score to help Montreal top NYCFC 2-1

New York City FC midfielder Valentin Castellanos (11) kicks the ball next to CF Montreal goalkeeper James Pantemis (41) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Romell Quioto and Mason Toye each scored a goal to help Montreal beat New York City FC 2-1 at Exploria Stadium.

Montreal (5-3-4) is unbeaten, with three wins, in its last five games.

Quioto ran onto a through ball played by Djordje Mihailovic and beat goalkeeper Luis Barraza, who came off his line, for an empty-net goal to give Montreal a 2-1 lead in the 73rd minute.

NYCFC (5-4-2) went into the game having with just one loss in 11 all-time matches against Montreal and had its nine-game unbeaten streak — dating to Aug. 1, 2015 — in the series snapped.

New York City returns to action on Saturday, July 17 when they visit Columbus Crew.