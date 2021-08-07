Toronto rallies to draw New York City 2-2

New York City FC midfielder Ismael Tajouri-Shradi (17) eyes the ball during the first half of the team’s MLS soccer match against CF Montreal Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

TORONTO — Richie Laryea and Alejandro Pozuelo scored in the second half to help Toronto FC tie New York City FC 2-2 on Saturday night.

Santiago Rodriguez and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi scored for New York City in the first half. Toronto interim coach Javier Perez replaced captain Michel Bradley and star striker Jozy Altidore with Ralph Priso and Ifunanyachi Achara to open the second half.

The 34-year-old Bradley had played every minute of the previous 17 games.

The moves gave Toronto an immediate boost, with Laryea scoring in the 49th minute and Achara setting up Pozuelo in the 55th. Priso turned 19 last week.