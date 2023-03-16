NEW YORK (PIX11) — Thomas Jefferson’s boys’ basketball team is back in the Public School Athletic League Championship and looking for their first title since 2016. Unfortunately, the Orange Wave didn’t come this far to be a runner-up.

“It’s championship or bust,” senior Tywan Evans told PIX 11 News. “It’s that simple.”

Thomas Jefferson plays Eagle Brooklyn Academy on Friday at 7 p.m. at Barclays Center.

PIX11 Sports’ Justin Walters stopped by Thomas Jefferson’s final practice to preview the big showdown.

This is the fourth meeting between the two schools this season. Eagle Academy won two of those games.