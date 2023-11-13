NEW YORK (PIX11) – In what felt like a must-win game, the Jets lost to the Las Vegas Raiders 16-12 and dropped to 4-5 on the season.

Poor offensive line play, costly penalties, and a late interception contributed to the loss. The Jets’ playoff hopes are faint at best.

Gang Green has scored three touchdowns in the last five games – all by running back Breece Hall. So, when he crashed into the endzone at the start of the second quarter, the Jets appeared to be on their way.

But a holding penalty wiped out the score, leading to the third of four goals from kicker Greg Zuerlein. Zuerlein is the Jets’ best-scoring threat, which isn’t typical of playoff teams.

On a night when Aaron Rodgers told a reporter he might be able to return by mid-December, his backup and protege had the Jets in a position to pull out a fourth-quarter comeback.

But on second and eight from the Raiders’ 20-yard line, Zach Wilson was intercepted by Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane with just over a minute to play. The Jets did get the ball back; Wilson’s Hail Mary pass as the clock ran out fell to the turf.

Interim Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce won his second straight game.

So, what’s next? A trip to Buffalo before a home game with the Dolphins. The Jets could be looking at 4-7 by Thanksgiving. They could also be looking at a new starting quarterback.

Wilson played OK against the Raiders, throwing for 263 yards, but the offense is broken and in need of a spark. So even if Rodgers makes a remarkable comeback, will there be anything to come back to?

