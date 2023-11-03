NEW YORK (PIX11) – You may remember the American Basketball Association, or ABA, from its heyday.

The league went on hiatus after merging with the NBA in 1976 but returned 24 years later and has been slowly growing ever since.

Over 100 teams have popped up around the country, including very recently the New York Hoop Dragons on Long Island.

PIX11’s Perry Sook has more on their quest for their first championship in the video player.

For the latest news on your favorite sports teams, tune in to NY SportsNation Nightly on PIX11 weeknights at 7 p.m.