WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — The Armory in Washington Heights is referred to by many as the most famous indoor track complex. The iconic venue now has a new partnership and has been renamed The Nike Track & Field Center at The Armory.

“The synergy between our organization and Nike cannot be overstated,” said Jonathan Schindel, co-president of The Armory Foundation. “Now thanks to Nike, we will be able to ensure that children in our neighboring communities of Washington Heights, Inwood, and Harlem will continue to have such opportunities, while enabling us to expand our outreach.”

The new partnership is expected to be a huge boost to the community, and the timing couldn’t have been better with the 115th Millrose Games getting underway on Feb. 11.

“Our partnership with The Armory Foundation underscores Nike’s deep commitment to ensuring that communities have access to running and opportunities to play and stay active,” said Roderick Blaylock, vice president, NYC, NIKE, Inc. “The Armory is not only one of the preeminent track & field facilities in the world, but it also has a long history of preparing students as young as fourth grade for higher education and college. Rooted in our belief that running and sports have the power to bring people together, we are teaming up with The Armory to champion community and athletes.”

More than a million miles are run every year at the Armory. PIX11’s Justin Walters decided to test out the new track. He competed in the first-ever race walking competition at The Nike Track & Field Center at The Armory. Check out the video above to see how he did.