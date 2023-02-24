NEW YORK (PIX11) — LIV Golf is here to modernize and supercharge the sport of golf.

The LIV Golf League’s mission is to build on and complement the existing format of professional golf and take it to new levels of excitement and engagement with generations of fans.

The name “LIV” refers to the Roman numerals for 54. That’s the score if every hole on a par-72 course were birdied. It’s also the number of holes to be played at LIV events.

In each regular season LIV Golf tournament, 48 players tee it up and, because there’s no cut, 48 players finish (so long as there are no withdrawals.)

There are 12 teams of four players in each tournament.

LIV Golf and the PGA Tour have some differences for their games. A major one?

LIV Golf plays three rounds, while PGA Tour plays four rounds.

But how well do you really know the sport?

Take this quiz to test your skills!

LIV GOLF QUIZ