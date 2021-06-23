Tajouri-Shradi scores for 4th straight, NYCFC beats Atlanta

New York City FC forward Ismael Tajouri-Shradi (17) reacts after a play against D.C. United during an MLS soccer match, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Will Newton)

HARRISON, N.J. — Ismael Tajouri-Shradi scored for the fourth consecutive match and New York FC beat Atlanta United 1-0 on Wednesday night.

New York City won for the second time in three games. Atlanta had its five-game undefeated streak snapped. Tajouri-Shradi scored in the 69th minute.

Keaton Parks intercepted a pass near midfield and delivered it to Valentin Castellanos, who sent it past the defense for Tajouri-Shradi’s calm finish.

NYCFC outshot Atlanta 18-6, including Valentín Castellanos’ attempt off the post in the 84th.

City return to action Sunday evening when they take on DC United.