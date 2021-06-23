Tajouri-Shradi scores for 4th straight, NYCFC beats Atlanta

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

New York City FC forward Ismael Tajouri-Shradi (17) reacts after a play against D.C. United during an MLS soccer match, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Will Newton)

HARRISON, N.J. — Ismael Tajouri-Shradi scored for the fourth consecutive match and New York FC beat Atlanta United 1-0 on Wednesday night.

New York City won for the second time in three games. Atlanta had its five-game undefeated streak snapped. Tajouri-Shradi scored in the 69th minute.

Keaton Parks intercepted a pass near midfield and delivered it to Valentin Castellanos, who sent it past the defense for Tajouri-Shradi’s calm finish.

NYCFC outshot Atlanta 18-6, including Valentín Castellanos’ attempt off the post in the 84th.

City return to action Sunday evening when they take on DC United.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss