Tajouri-Shradi scores for 4th straight, NYCFC beats Atlanta

HARRISON, N.J. — Ismael Tajouri-Shradi scored for the fourth consecutive match and New York FC beat Atlanta United 1-0 on Wednesday night.
New York City won for the second time in three games. Atlanta had its five-game undefeated streak snapped. Tajouri-Shradi scored in the 69th minute.
Keaton Parks intercepted a pass near midfield and delivered it to Valentin Castellanos, who sent it past the defense for Tajouri-Shradi’s calm finish.
NYCFC outshot Atlanta 18-6, including Valentín Castellanos’ attempt off the post in the 84th.
City return to action Sunday evening when they take on DC United.