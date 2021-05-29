Tajouri-Shradi breaks late deadlock, 10-man NYCFC beats LAFC 2-1

Los Angeles FC defender Diego Palacios, left, defender Eddie Segura, right, and New York City FC forward Andres Jasson, center, battle for control of the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer game Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

LOS ANGELES — Ismael Tajouri-Shradi broke a tie in the 90th minute and New York City FC came from behind in the second half for a 2-1 victory over Los Angeles FC on Saturday.

Jesús Medina scored his fifth goal of the season in the 70th minute for NYCFC (3-2-2), and Tajouri-Shradi got the winner from a corner kick even after his club went down to 10 men three minutes earlier on a red card for Nicolas Acevedo.

Corey Baird scored early in the second half of a discouraging loss for struggling LAFC, which has just one win from its last six matches.

NYCFC returns after an international break against New England on June 19.