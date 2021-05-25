Sun coach suspended, fined for comment about player’s weight

Jennifer Rizzotti, right, speaks with Connecticut Sun head coach Curt Miller, right, following her formal introduction as the new president of the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun, Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. Rizzotti says she plans to keep her second job this summer as an assistant basketball coach with the United State’s women’s Olympic basketball team. (AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb)

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Connecticut Sun coach Curt Miller has been fined $10,000 and suspended for one game for a remark he made to a referee about the weight of Las Vegas Aces’ post Liz Cambage.

In a social media post following the Aces’ 72-65 loss to the Sun on Sunday, Cambage said Miller had disrespected her during the game, saying she weighed 300 pounds while arguing whether a call should have gone the Sun’s way.

Cambage said she will never let a man disrespect her.

Miller issued a statement Monday apologizing to Cambage and the Aces organization.