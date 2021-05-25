Sun coach suspended, fined for comment about player’s weight

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Connecticut Sun coach Curt Miller has been fined $10,000 and suspended for one game for a remark he made to a referee about the weight of Las Vegas Aces’ post Liz Cambage.
In a social media post following the Aces’ 72-65 loss to the Sun on Sunday, Cambage said Miller had disrespected her during the game, saying she weighed 300 pounds while arguing whether a call should have gone the Sun’s way.
Cambage said she will never let a man disrespect her.
Miller issued a statement Monday apologizing to Cambage and the Aces organization.