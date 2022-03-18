JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — There was an unexpected celebration among students at St. Peter’s University after the men’s basketball team defeated No. 2 seed University of Kentucky on Thursday night during the first round of the NCAA March Madness Tournament.

The Peacocks pulled off the major upset after the game went into overtime, eventually winning 85-79.



Students were glued to the television in the student center during the watch party and Joey Caruso, a senior, said they were pumped up.

“Everybody was going crazy,” Caruso said. “School spirit— I’ve never seen it like that before. So to see us on that, sort of, national stage and have that, sort of, underdog moment where the [No.] 15 seed takes out the No. 2 seed.”

Rachel Kuhl is on the women’s basketball team and said this win feels personal.

“I’ve seen the work that these boys have put in at practices,” Kuhl said. “I’ve been at all their games, so it just goes to show how much work they actually put in to pull off that win last night. It was awesome.”

Gene O’Connell was on the basketball team when the Peacocks defeated Duke University in the National Invitation Tournament in 1968.

“I’ve been following St. Peter’s ever since,” O’Connell said. “I’m a loyal alumni and I couldn’t be more pleased at their success last night against the University of Kentucky.”

Chances are many sports fans weren’t feeling confidence in the Peacocks, leaving many busted brackets, but that wasn’t the case for New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy. He tweeted a photo of his own bracket, showing the Peacocks beating the Wildcats.

This is the first NCAA tournament win in the school’s history. It’s also only the 10th time a No. 15 seed has defeated a No. 2 seed in the first round.

The students will be bringing this same energy on Saturday night when the Peacocks face off against the No. 7 seed Murray State Racers in the second round of the tournament.