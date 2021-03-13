Stony Brook women win America East, make NCAA Tourney for the 1st time

Stony Brook head coach Caroline McCombs, as well as the school’s all-tournament recipients. (Courtesy Stony Brook University)

ORONO, Maine — Anastasia Warren scored a career-high 31 points, including the clinching free throws with 0.7 seconds to play, and second-seeded Stony Brook earned its first berth in the NCAA Tournament with a 64-60 win over top-seeded Maine in the America East championship game.

The Seawolves survived a frantic closing sequence after Blanca Millan’s layup pulled the Black Bears within 62-60 with 29.3 seconds to play.

Asiah Dingle added 20 points for Stony Brook, which was the top seed when the two teams were to meet last year before COVID forced the game to be canceled.

Millan scored 20 points for Maine (17-3), which was in its sixth straight title game, 20th overall, and trying for it’s 10 NCAA appearance.

A spokesperson for the Stony Brook athletic department said the team will depart for the tournament in San Antonio Tuesday.

