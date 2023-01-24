WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (PIX11) — Archbishop Stepinac High School junior Boogie Fland is one of the most sought-after basketball recruits in the country. The White Plains native showed why recently by scoring 31 points in a win against Christ the King on ESPNU.

Fland’s craftiness and explosive first step have allowed him to rack up more than two dozen offers from the nation’s top programs, but the team-first mindset has made his stock rise even higher.

“We can be great like the championship-winning team,” Fland told PIX11 News about his main goal this season. “Just by how hard we play and how much we love each other.”

That “we” over “me” approach has also helped Fland grow into a better leader for his team this season. Another reason for the five-star recruit’s improvement in leadership was his experience at the FIBA U-17 2022 Basketball World Cup in Spain.

Fland won a gold medal as a member of Team USA. The surreal accomplishment happened on his 16th birthday.

“I still can’t process it that it was on my birthday,” Fland explained. “It’s still a fantasy or a dream. It was really a dream come true. I was proud to win a USA gold medal and the environment. I will never forget it.”

Syracuse, the University of North Carolina, St. John’s and Seton Hall are just a few schools interested in Fland. The star point guard is ranked as the eighth-best player in the nation in the Class of 2024, according to ESPN.