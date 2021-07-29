St John’s to unveil Carnesecca statue in hoops arena bearing name

NEW YORK — St. John’s plans to unveil a statue of Hall of Fame basketball coach Lou Carnesecca this fall in the on-campus arena that bears his name.
Commissioned by the university, the statue will be placed in the lobby across from the main entrance of Carnesecca Arena.
A public unveiling ceremony is scheduled as the opening event for homecoming weekend on Oct. 22, with a dedication ceremony the following day.
The 96-year-old Carnesecca won 526 games in 24 years as head coach at St. John’s, most in program history.
He guided the school to 18 NCAA Tournaments, including a trip to the 1985 Final Four, and its fifth NIT championship in 1989.