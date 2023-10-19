NEW YORK (PIX11) – Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino said winning is a priority for St. John’s Red Storm during a news conference.
Watch the video player for more on this story.
by: Justin Walters
Posted:
Updated:
by: Justin Walters
Posted:
Updated:
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino said winning is a priority for St. John’s Red Storm during a news conference.
Watch the video player for more on this story.
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>