St. John’s extends basketball coach Anderson’s deal through 2027

FILE – St. John’s coach Mike Anderson gestures during the first half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Butler in Indianapolis, in this Wednesday, March 4, 2020, file photo. Big East Conference coach of the year Mike Anderson of St. John’s has been given a new six-year contract through at least the 2026-27 season. The university announced the deal on Thursday, May 13, 2021, after seeing Anderson deliver consecutive winning seasons in his first two years. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

NEW YORK — St. John’s has given Big East Conference coach of the year Mike Anderson a six-year contract extension through the 2026-27 season.

The university announced the deal after Anderson delivered consecutive winning seasons in his first two years. Financial terms weren’t disclosed.

The Red Storm posted a 16-11 record this past season, including a 10-9 mark in the conference after being picked ninth in the preseason coaches poll.

It marked the first time St. John’s finished with a league record of .500 or better since 2014-15.