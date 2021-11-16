St. John’s basketball eyes return to the Big Dance

HILLCREST, Queens — This year, St. John’s men’s basketball believes it could still be dancing in March.

Two of the best players in the Big East — Julian Champagnie and Posh Alexander — return to play for the Red Storm this season, which contributes to the optimism. The two Brooklyn natives average 15 and 21 points, respectively, in games so far this season.

And the reigning Big East Coach of the Year — Mike Anderson — is still leading the charge.

“They’re all on the same page in terms of what they want to accomplish,” he said. “Now the mission is going out and understanding … how we do it.”

After a year of empty stands due to pandemic protocol, Anderson has one message to fans: “Show up and show out.”

“I always think our fans are worth 8 to 10 points for our basketball team,” he said. “Especially the way we play. It just takes the guys to a different level.”