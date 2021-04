NEW YORK — Every Sunday night, PIX11 will air its late night sports show, “Sports Nation,” providing comprehensive coverage, highlights, insights, and exclusive interviews with marquee players and boldface names across the entire world of sports.

We asked our Sports Nation team some questions and got their answers. Get to know Andy Adler, Justin Walters, Joe Mauceri, and Marysol Castro and catch them Sunday nights at 11 p.m. on PIX11 TV.