South Jersey golf club to allow female members by end of the year

PINE VALLEY – OCTOBER 1996: General view of the 9th hole taken during a Pine Valley Golf Club photo shoot held in October 1996 at the Pine Valley Golf Club, in New Jersey, USA. (Photo by Getty Images)

PINE VALLEY, N.J. — Pine Valley is the latest men’s golf club that will allow women to join.

Golf Digest and Golf magazine report on their websites that the club’s president informed members of the vote to allow women to join in an email Friday.

Both websites have employees who are members at Pine Valley.

Pine Valley opened in 1913 in far southwestern New Jersey and is perennially ranked as the No. 1 course in America. Women previously could play only as guests on Sunday afternoon.

Pine Valley hosted the Walker Cup in 1936 and 1985. Otherwise, it has not hosted any national competitions.