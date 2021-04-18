SKC comes back to spoil Clark’s goal, beat Red Bulls

HARRISON, N.J. — Gadi Kinda and Daniel Salloi each scored second-half goals, and Sporting Kansas City beat the New York Red Bulls 2-1 in the season opener for both teams.
Kinda scored off a penalty kick in the 59th minute.
Salloi fired his right-footed shot from close range to the center of the goal a minute later.
The Red Bulls’ Caden Clark, a 17-year-old on the radar of European clubs, scored from the center of the 18-yard box to the top right corner of the net in the 48th minute.
The Red Bulls travel to Los Angeles to take on the Galaxy next Sunday.