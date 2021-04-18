SKC comes back to spoil Clark’s goal, beat Red Bulls

Sporting Kansas City forward Khiry Shelton (11) battles for the ball with New York Red Bulls defender Andrew Gutman (5) during an MLS soccer match, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Harrison, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

HARRISON, N.J. — Gadi Kinda and Daniel Salloi each scored second-half goals, and Sporting Kansas City beat the New York Red Bulls 2-1 in the season opener for both teams.

Kinda scored off a penalty kick in the 59th minute.

Salloi fired his right-footed shot from close range to the center of the goal a minute later.

The Red Bulls’ Caden Clark, a 17-year-old on the radar of European clubs, scored from the center of the 18-yard box to the top right corner of the net in the 48th minute.

The Red Bulls travel to Los Angeles to take on the Galaxy next Sunday.

