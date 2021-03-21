Sister Jean’s pregame prayer inspires Ramblers in NCAA tournament

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt watches Loyola Chicago play Illinois during the first half of a men's college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on March 21, 2021.

Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt watches Loyola Chicago play Illinois during the first half of a men’s college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Sister Jean Delores Schmidt gave an inspirational pregame prayer to her Loyola Chicago team before the eighth-seeded Ramblers met top-seeded Illinois in Sunday’s second round.

Sister Jean, the 101-year-old chaplain to the team, said, “As we play the Fighting Illini, we ask for special help to overcome this team and get a great win. We hope to score early and make our opponents nervous. We have a great opportunity to convert rebounds as this team makes about 50% of layups and 30% of its 3 points. Our defense can take care of that.”

The Ramblers responded well. Loyola was up 33-24 at halftime of the Midwest Region game.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Beautiful spring weather sticks around for a few days

President Biden meets with Asian American leaders in Atlanta

Teacher making history with bionic arm

Friday Forecast: The heat is on

John Oates talks star-studded virtual concert to fight hunger, future touring plans and more

Bronx fashion designer featured in Grammys gift bag

AAA explains why we're seeing an increase in gas prices

Cycle of abuse in children: Historically, fatal child beatings don't always lead to murder convictions

Sunny, warmer first weekend of spring after chilly Friday