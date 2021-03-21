Sister Jean’s pregame prayer inspires Ramblers in NCAA tournament

Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt watches Loyola Chicago play Illinois during the first half of a men’s college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Sister Jean Delores Schmidt gave an inspirational pregame prayer to her Loyola Chicago team before the eighth-seeded Ramblers met top-seeded Illinois in Sunday’s second round.

Sister Jean, the 101-year-old chaplain to the team, said, “As we play the Fighting Illini, we ask for special help to overcome this team and get a great win. We hope to score early and make our opponents nervous. We have a great opportunity to convert rebounds as this team makes about 50% of layups and 30% of its 3 points. Our defense can take care of that.”

The Ramblers responded well. Loyola was up 33-24 at halftime of the Midwest Region game.