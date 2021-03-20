Sister Jean thrilled to join Loyola Chicago again for NCAAs as Ramblers win opener

FILE – In this March 15, 2018, file photo, Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, left, greets the Loyola Chicago basketball team as the Ramblers walk off the court after a win over Miami in a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas. Loyola Chicago is back in the tournament. And Sister Jean will be there, too. The 101-year-old team chaplain’s lobbying paid off Tuesday, March 16, when the school reversed course and announced she will go. That means she gets to watch her beloved Ramblers in person for the first time this season when No. 17 Loyola meets Georgia Tech in Indianapolis on Friday. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

CHICAGO — Loyola Chicago is back in the NCAA Tournament.

And Sister Jean will be there, too.

The 101-year-old team chaplain’s lobbying paid off when the school reversed course and announced she will go.

That means she gets to watch her beloved Ramblers in person for the first time this season when Loyola meets Georgia Tech in Indianapolis on Friday.

She recently was vaccinated but has continued to keep her distance from the team, delivering the Jesuit school’s pregame prayer virtually all season and again during the tournament.

Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt couldn’t be happier. She says she wanted to go “because of the team.”

The Ramblers are in the tournament for the first time since their stunning Final Four run in 2018.

Sister Jean became at celebrity a age 98 back then with national TV interviews. She even got her own bobblehead.

Loyola Chicago might be the only team that feels as though little has changed about the NCAA Tournament.

Probably has something to do with all the winning the Ramblers do.

The surprise semifinalist in 2018, Loyola was relegated to the NIT the next year and missed out on the tournament entirely — along with everyone else — when it was canceled due to COVID-19 last season. But with key pieces of their Final Four team leading the way, the eighth-seeded Ramblers marked a triumphant return to college basketball’s biggest stage Friday with a 71-60 victory over No. 9 seed Georgia Tech at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Lucas Williamson scored 21 points in a dynamic performance by the defensive whiz, Buddy Norris added 16 points and All-America forward Cameron Krutwig had 10 as the Ramblers (25-4) advanced to play No. 1 seed Illinois on Sunday.

“It is an unusual tournament,” said Williamson, a freshman on that last NCAA tourney team, “but I will say everything is unusual about it until you get on the floor. We had some fans in the building, they were in here hyping it up. Once you’re on the court, you’re just playing basketball.”

Doing it at a high level, too — especially when it mattered.

After trailing 43-40 midway through the second half, Loyola heated up from beyond the arc and clamped down on defense, forcing Georgia Tech (17-9) into a series of missed shots and ugly turnovers during the decisive final five minutes.

Keith Clemons hit a 3-pointer that gave the Missouri Valley champs a 62-54 lead with 3 1/2 minutes to go, Norris added another from the top of the key to make it 67-56 with just over 2 minutes left, and the ACC Tournament champs finally ran out of answers as their eight-game winning streak came to an end.

“Our guys had tremendous grit to themselves,” Loyola coach Porter Moser said. “They just had a grit to them.”

Jordan Usher scored 15 points, Michael Devoe had 14 and Jose Alvarado 13 for the Yellow Jackets, who were forced to play without ACC player of the year Moses Wright after the big man tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week.

“I feel so bad for him,” Yellow Jackets coach Josh Pastner said. “He worked so hard, a chance of lifetime to play in the NCAA Tournament, and unfortunately he wasn’t able to play. I feel sick for him. I just feel sick for him.”

The Ramblers got off to a slow start, struggling through jitters and early turnovers, but Williamson and Krutwig eventually got them on track. They led Loyola on a 15-4 run midway through the first half to take a 30-25 lead at the break.

Georgia Tech wiped it right out by making eight of its first 11 second-half shots.

Sister Jean’s beloved bunch regained the lead midway through the half but never got comfortable, the teams playing a game of one-upmanship down the stretch. Williamson hit a 3 for the Ramblers, Alvarado a cartwheeling layup for Georgia Tech; Krutwig would get a baby hook to go, Usher would throw down a dunk for the Yellow Jackets.

It wasn’t until Clemons and Norris hit their 3-pointers in the closing minutes that Loyola finally broke free.

“They deserve so much credit,” Pastner said. “It’s a great basketball team we played, and the way Coach Moser has it running, they’re going to be building a statue in the middle of Chicago if they haven’t already.”