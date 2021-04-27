Seton Hall’s Mamukelashvili voted NYC area’s top basketball player

FILE – Seton Hall’s Sandro Mamukelashvili (23) drives past Georgetown’s Jamorko Pickett (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals in the Big East men’s tournament in New York, in this Friday, March 12, 2021, file photo. Mamukelashvili has won the Haggerty Award, presented annually since 1936 to the New York metropolitan area’s Division I men’s college player of the year. The award was chosen by the Met Basketball Writers Association and announced Tuesday, April 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

NEW YORK — Sandro Mamukelashvili of Seton Hall has won the Haggerty Award.

The honor has been presented annually since 1936 to the New York metropolitan area’s Division I men’s college player of the year.

Mamukelashvili averaged more than 17 points and 7 rebounds a game this season.

The award is chosen by the Met Basketball Writers Association.

The group also selected Steve Pikiell of Rutgers as coach of the year for the second consecutive season and for the fourth time overall.

Posh Alexander of St. John’s is the group’s rookie of the year.