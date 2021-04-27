Seton Hall’s Mamukelashvili voted NYC area’s top basketball player

NEW YORK — Sandro Mamukelashvili of Seton Hall has won the Haggerty Award.
The honor has been presented annually since 1936 to the New York metropolitan area’s Division I men’s college player of the year.
Mamukelashvili averaged more than 17 points and 7 rebounds a game this season.
The award is chosen by the Met Basketball Writers Association.
The group also selected Steve Pikiell of Rutgers as coach of the year for the second consecutive season and for the fourth time overall.
Posh Alexander of St. John’s is the group’s rookie of the year.