Seton Hall into Big East semis, beats St. John’s 77-69 in overtime

Seton Hall guard Jared Rhoden (14) drives against St. John’s guard Greg Williams Jr. (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

MANHATTAN — Jared Rhoden hit six free throws in overtime to finish with 19 points and a career-high 16 rebounds, and Seton Hall got past St. John’s 77-69 in the Big East Tournament quarterfinals to snap an untimely four-game skid.

Sandro Mamukelashvili had 20 points and 11 rebounds in 44 minutes for the fifth-seeded Pirates, who desperately needed a win to boost an NCAA Tournament resume that seemed pretty solid not long ago.

Seton Hall advanced to face eighth-seeded Georgetown in the first semifinal Friday night at Madison Square Garden.

Julian Champagnie led St. John’s with 16 points on 7-of-21 shooting.

The fourth-seeded Red Storm haven’t reached the Big East semifinals since winning the program’s third tournament title in 2000.