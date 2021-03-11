Seton Hall into Big East semis, beats St. John’s 77-69 in overtime

MANHATTAN — Jared Rhoden hit six free throws in overtime to finish with 19 points and a career-high 16 rebounds, and Seton Hall got past St. John’s 77-69 in the Big East Tournament quarterfinals to snap an untimely four-game skid.
Sandro Mamukelashvili had 20 points and 11 rebounds in 44 minutes for the fifth-seeded Pirates, who desperately needed a win to boost an NCAA Tournament resume that seemed pretty solid not long ago.
Seton Hall advanced to face eighth-seeded Georgetown in the first semifinal Friday night at Madison Square Garden.
Julian Champagnie led St. John’s with 16 points on 7-of-21 shooting.
The fourth-seeded Red Storm haven’t reached the Big East semifinals since winning the program’s third tournament title in 2000.