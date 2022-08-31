NEW YORK (PIX11) — Serena Williams upset No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit to advance to the third round at the U.S. Open Wednesday night.

Williams took the first and third sets to win 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-2 in front of a record crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

“Well, I’m a pretty good player,” Williams said with a laugh after the match when asked how she pulled off the upset. “This is what I do best. I love a challenge. I love rising to the challenge.”

Williams will play Ajla Tomljanović in the third round on Friday.

Williams, 40, has hinted that the U.S. Open could be the final tournament of her career.