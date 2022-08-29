FLUSHING, Queens (PIX11) — The U.S. Open gets under way Monday, with all eyes on Serena Williams in what the tennis icon has indicated will likely be the last tournament of her legendary career.

Williams, 40, is in search of her seventh U.S. Open singles win, which would break the tie with Chris Evert for the most at the tournament in the Open era. But regardless of the result, Williams will be the story of the tournament.

While intentionally avoiding the word “retirement,” Williams announced earlier this month that she was “evolving away from tennis,” saying that she wanted to shift her focus to expanding her family, as well as her off-court business ventures.

Knowing that every match could be Williams’ last on a professional stage, fans will be glued to the action as Williams pursues a possible 24th Grand Slam singles title. That pursuit will begin at 7 p.m. Monday with a match against 80th-ranked Danka Kovinić.

Win or lose, Williams will be honored Monday night in a special tribute featuring fellow tennis icon Billie Jean King, whose name adorns the Queens complex where the U.S. Open is held.

Williams will also compete in the women’s doubles tournament later this week alongside sister Venus. The sisters have won the U.S. Open women’s doubles tournament twice, in 1999 and 2009.

The tournament runs until Sept. 11.